Four cops suspended, sent behind bars after suspect flees from custody

KASUR (Dunya News) – Kot Radha Kishan DPO on Monday suspended four police personnel and sent them behind bars after an alleged drug peddler escaped from their custody during hearing in a court.

A case has been registered against the policemen who are identified as in-charge police guard Aurangzeb, constable Nasar, Farooq and Asif.

They produced accused Sajid in a court in a drug and illegal weapon case, but during the hearing he ran away from their custody.

It is suspected that the accused escaped in connivance with the police personnel. The DPO had ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

MAN INJURED BY ROBBER

A man was injured by robbers on resistance in Mangahow Pir, Karachi. The man was returning home, when an armed robber intercepted him and plundered cash and valuables from him.

The outlaw injured him during the robbery on resistance. On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the inured to hospital.

BURGLARS KILL MAN DURING ROBBERY

In Gujranwala, burglars killed a man during robbery and decamped with his motorcycle and other valuables.

The victim identified Ali Hassan was going by his bike when armed robbers riding a bike stopped him on Kamoki police jurisdiction and killed him during robbery.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital and started investigation. Police were collecting evidence to trace the fleeing bandits.