Two suspected robbers lynched by mob in Karachi

Mon, 09 Sep 2024 06:31:34 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two suspected robbers were lynched by mob in Korangi-5 of Awami Colony police jurisdiction when they were caught hold in an attempt to flee after robbing and injuring a citizen, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

One of the lynched suspects was identified as Asghar of Shikarpur. Police said he recently got his LTV licence. The alleged bandits were escaping after plundering cash from a citizen, who too took out his pistol and injured one of the fleeing robbers.

Nearby citizens managed to catch hold of the accomplice of the injured robber and they both were subjected to severe torture, which caused their death before being handed over to police.

Having being informed, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the dead bodies to hospital.

GUNNED DOWN IN TAHTA

In Tahta, a man was shot dead by armed men in the outskirts of the city, Dunya News reported

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the dead body to hospital for autopsy.

Police were investigating whether the murder is the result personal vendetta. The killers escaped after their crime. Law-enforcers have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing killers.

PROGRESS IN JAVAID BUTT’S MURDER CASE

In Lahore, police have shortlisted 60 motorcyclists and 3,000 numbers in geo-fencing in connection with the murder of Javaid Butt, brother-in-law of Tefi Butt.

With faulty CCTV cameras of Safe City in the crime area, police are still unable to trace the main suspects in the murder.

Police have stepped up their efforts and formed different teams to reach out to the killers.

It may be noted that Javaid Butt was gunned down when his vehicle came under fire by the assailants. His wife was also injured in the assault.