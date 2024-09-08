Two robbers killed in Islamabad police 'encounter'

They were involved in plundering cash from bank van

Sun, 08 Sep 2024 02:00:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Two robbers were killed in an exchange of fire with police in Shahzad Town police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

According to police, the alleged robbers had plundered cash from a bank van. They were taken for recovery, their accomplices lying in ambush attacked police van to get their accomplices released.

Police retaliated and as a result of the shootout a robber was killed at the spot and the other was taken to hospital where he died.

The attackers escaped under the cover of darkness. Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of fleeing robbers.

The dead robbers were history-sheeters and involved in dozens of heinous crimes. Further investigation was under way.