Two robbers killed in 'shootout' with police in Sukkur

A search operation launched in the area

Published On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 06:45:32 PKT

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – Two suspected robbers were killed in an ‘encounter’ with police on Military Road, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

Law-enforcers received information that two alleged bandits were plundering cash from a medical store. A police party reached the crime scene to arrest the outlaws.

On seeing the police approaching them, the outlaws opened fire. Police retaliated. As a result of the shootout, two robbers were killed.

Police sent their bodies to hospital for autopsy and started investigation. Plundered cash, valuables and weapons were seized for the dead outlaws.

MAN DEPRIVED OF CASH

In Depalpur, a man was deprived of cash and a motorcycle. He was going by his bike when burglars snatched Rs1million in cash and motorcycle and fled away. Area police reached the spot and started investigation after registering a case.

HARDENED ROBBER KILLED

In Nowshera, a hardened robber was killed in an exchange of fire with police. His accomplice was injured and later arrested.

According to Nowshera police, the killed robber was wanted in dozens of heinous crimes. He was identified as Osama. The robbers were plundering valuables from citizens near Kabul River Bridge after setting up barricades.

When police reached there, the outlaws opened fire. Police retaliated and killed one of the robbers.