20,000 Pakistanis languishing in jails of 88 countries: report

Most of them are detained in Middle East countries

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Twenty thousand Pakistanis are languishing in jails of 88 countries, revealed a report.

They are imprisoned for crimes such as terrorism, murder, and drug trafficking.

The majority of these prisoners are held in Middle East, with 10,432 in Saudi Arabia and 5,292 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Other countries with massive numbers of Pakistani prisoners include Greece (598), Oman (578), Malaysia (463), China (406), Turkey (387), Bahrain (371), the United Kingdom (321), United States (114), Germany (90) and South Africa (48).

Neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan (85) and Sri Lanka (89) also have significant numbers of Pakistani detainees.

This huge figure highlights the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to address the plight of Pakistani citizens imprisoned abroad and to provide necessary support and legal assistance to those facing severe sentences.