Policeman killed in 'encounter' with robbers in Karachi

Interior minister takes notice

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A policeman was killed in an ‘encounter’ with robbers near Site Super Highway, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

On information about the presence of outlaws in the area, police reached there to arrest them. On seeing police, the bandits opened fire and killed a policeman.

After the encounter, the bandits made their good escape under the cover darkness. Police started investigation after shifting the dead body to hospital.

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar took notice of the encounter and sought a report from SSP East.

The minister issued orders for early arrest of the fleeing outlaws.

MAN INJURED IN FIRING

In Baldia Shopping Mall, a man was injured in firing. He was shifted to hospital. On information, police reached the spot and started investigation.

