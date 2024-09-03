Kidnapped teenage boy recovered within 24 hours

Nine-year old Ayan was kidnapped from outside his home

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – A teenage age boy who was kidnapped for ransom from Madina Town, Faisalabad was recovered within 24 hours on Tuesday.

SSP Investigation Abdul Wahab told media that nine-year old Ayan was kidnapped from outside his home, with kidnappers demanding Rs30 million for his recovery.

A special team was constituted on the directives of CPO Kamran Adil. The boy and the amount was recovered using advanced technical tools.

The SSP Investigation informed that two kidnappers were arrested by police while search for others were underway.

