Robber who murdered woman, daughter during robbery killed in 'encounter'

Crime Crime Robber who murdered woman, daughter during robbery killed in 'encounter'

The hardened suspect was involved in heinous crimes of rape and robbery

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 06:46:09 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A suspected robber who had killed a woman and her daughter during robbery was killed in police ‘encounter’, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

According to Nishtar Town Organised Crime Unit Cantt, accused Abdul Rehman was killed in the firing of his own accomplices when he was taken to an area for recovery.

His accomplices hiding roadside opened fire in an attempt to get him freed from police.

Police retaliated and as a result of the firing of the outlaws the under custody robber was killed in the firing of his own accomplices, law enforcers claimed.

The suspected robber in Chungi Amar Sidhu had killed a woman and his daughter during robbery. He raped the young girl and when her mother attempted to rescue her, the outlaw killed her along with her daughter.

SHOT DEAD OVER OLD ENMITY

In Rawalpindi, a man was shot dead and another injured in a gun attack on Pirwadahi Road.

Azizullah of Gilgit was sitting on his shop when two assailants on a bike approached him and opened fire. As a result, he sustained bullet injuries and died before being shifted to hospital.

A passer-by was also injured in the firing who was admitted to hospital. Pirwadahi SHO Subtain Shah said police were investigating, and suspected that the murder was the outcome of old enmity.

