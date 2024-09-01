Three cops sent behind bars over abuse of power in Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB (Dunya News) – Police on Saturday arrested three policemen for abuse of power, Dunya News reported.

The police personnel have been identified as constable Akram, head constable Amir Shahzad and Asif.

They have been arrested and sent behind bars on the order of Nankana DPO after they were found guilty of misusing their power. Further investigation was under way.

ROBBER INJURED

In Minchinabad, a suspected robber was injured in an ‘encounter’ with police at a barricade. Police gave them a signal to stop.

They instead started firing on police. Police retaliated and injured a robber whereas his two accomplices escaped.

BIKE THIEVES ARRESTED

In Basirpur, police have claimed to have tracked down two bike thieves with five motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons.

In Bahawalnagar A Division police jurisdiction, robbers plundered cash from a shopkeeper at a gunpoint and escaped.

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation.