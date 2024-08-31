Karsaz incident accused Natasha was under the influence: report

Medical report reveals use of crystal meth at the time of driving

Updated On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 17:00:58 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The medical report of Natasha, who is being investigated for her involvement in the Karsaz incident, reveals she was under the influence of ice (crystal meth) while driving.

The Director Laboratories and Chemical Examiner of Sindh government revealed the medical report of accused Natasha. The urine and blood samples of the accused were used for medical examination.

The urine report declared that Natasha was under the influence of crystal meth, though her blood report didn’t verify it.

Another case was registered against the accused under the Anti-Drug Act. The investigation officer has sought permission for investigation of accused.

The court has granted permission for investigation in line with jail regulations. She is currently on judicial remand.

Imran Arif, 60, and his daughter Amna were killed when a rashly-driven car hit them on Aug 19.