Karsaz incident accused Natasha was on crystal meth drug, medical report shows

Urine test of Natasha detected crystal meth (ICE)

Follow on Published On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 15:39:41 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Medical report of Natasha, accused in the Karsaz incident reported her on crystal meth drug while driving.

Main accused in Karachi's Karsaz accident, Natasha has been declared on drugs in her medical report.



Director Laboratories and Chemical Examiner Government of Sindh has revealed the medical report of accused Natasha. Natasha’s urine and blood samples were taken for medical examination.

The urine report declared that Natasha was under Methamphetamines aka crystal meth (ICE) drug during the accident while her blood report didn’t verify the same facts.

A new case has been registered against Natasha under the Anti-Drug Act. The investigation officer has sought permission for investigation to accused Natasha.

The court has granted permission for investigation as per jail regulations. Main accused is in prison on judicial remand.

As per the surgeon police report, the accused was under drugs when the accident took place.

It is pertinent to note that motorcycle riding, 60-year Imran Arif and his daughter Amna were killed when a speedy car crushed the riders on August 19.

