Cop martyred, robber eliminated in Katcha area operation

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – A constable was martyred and a hardened outlaw eliminated in a joint operation of rangers and police against the robbers of Katcha area, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

In the operation, two policemen and two outlaws were also injured. The injured robbers managed to escape.

The law enforcers also rescued a policeman and a citizen from the outlaws. Police arrested six suspects from the area.

Rescued policeman was identified as Muhammad Asif. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has praised the Sindh rangers and police for their successful operation in riverine area.

The CM said, “Our brave law enforcers conducted a successful operation and eliminated a hardened robber who was involved in dozens of cases of robbery and kidnap for ransom.”

The CM also paid tribute to the martyred constable and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.