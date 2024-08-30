Eleven-month-old girl dies as pistol goes off accidently

Her father was cleaning the weapon

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 05:15:40 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An eleven-month-old girl died when a pistol went off accidently while her father was cleaning it, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

On information, Azizabad police reached the spot and arrested the accused after sending the dead body to hospital.

According to Azizabad SHO Imran Afridi, accused Bilal was cleaning his licensed 9MM pistol when it went off accidently and its bullet hit the infant who died instantly.

The girl was identified as Anyat. Further investigation was under way. The body of the girl was handed over to police after the post-mortem.

