Ahsan Shah's wife among four booked for 'hurling threats' to inspector

Balaj’s murder accused Ahsan Shah was killed in police encounter

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Ichrra police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly conspiring to murder Inspector Shakeel Butt, who is dealing with the murder case of Amir Balaj, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

The case was registered on the complaint of Inspector Shakeel Butt who alleged that an audio recording of conversation between Ehsan Shah and his wife revealed that the accused with the abetment of Gogi Butt and Tefi Butt wanted to kill him because he had traced Ehsan Shah as the main accused in the murder of Amir Balaj.

He alleged that the accused were hurling life threats to him and said that the conversation between the Ehsan and his wife was recorded when the former was in jail.

On his complaint, police have registered a case against Ehsan, his wife, Gogi Butt and Tefi Butt.

Ahsan Shah was killed in an alleged police encounter. CIA police had claimed that he was being taken to Shadbagh for recovery when the companions of the accused opened fire.

The police said that Shah was killed by the firing of the accomplices. It was also claimed that the CIA team narrowly escaped the attack. Injured Ahsan Shah was taken to the nearby hospital, but he could not survive.

