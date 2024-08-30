Robbers involved in capital cash van robbery arrested

Cash, weapons seized

Published On: Fri, 30 Aug 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers involved in plundering cash from a cash van of a bank and killing a man during the robbery, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

According to DIG operations, police recovered Rs19,700,000 in cash from the arrested robbers along with weapons they used in the heist.

It merits mention two days ago armed bandits in Shahzad Town police jurisdiction had plundered Rs26,200,000 from a cash van of a bank.

During the robbery, a security guard was killed and another injured. They burglars had decamped with the cash. Police had launched a manhunt for their arrest and after two days tracked down them.

