Karsaz accident: woman car driver tests positive for intoxicants

Medical report issued

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A medical report of a woman motorist, who hit a man and her daughter to death and injured five others on Karsaz Road, revealed that she was intoxicated while driving, Dunya News reported.

Urine samples of accused Natasha were taken and a lab after examination of the samples issued a report, revealing that the woman took intoxicants and drugs.

The report said the woman’s urine samples tested positive for drugs whereas her blood samples revealed no sign of taking intoxicants.

The report also revealed that the accused used no drugs for physiological treatment. The report has been sealed for two or three days, sources said.

According to sources, in the light of this new medical report, the existing provisions in the FIR could be changed or new provisions could be included.

It merits mention that on August 19, accused Natasha while driving a car hit seven persons on road.

In the accident, a man and her daughter on their bike were killed, and those injured in the crash were admitted to hospital, with one of them in a critical condition.

