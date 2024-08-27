Ahsan Iqbal's mobile phone stolen at funeral in Sheikhupura

The minister was attending funeral of MPA Rana Afzaal Hussain

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) - Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal was deprived of his mobile phone at a funeral, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

The federal minister went to Sheikhupura to attend the funeral prayers for MPA Rana Afzaal Hussain, who died of cardiac failure.

Ahsan Iqbal was offering the funeral prayers when his mobile phone was stolen from his pocket.

Police were informed about the incident. The law-enforcers were making efforts to trace the cell phone.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences and sadness over the passing away of Rana Afzaal Hussain, brother of Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

