Ten killed in armed attack in Kalat, including police and levies personnel

The casualties include one police sub-inspector, four Levies personnel, and five civilians.

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 11:02:38 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) — In Kalat district, Balochistan, ten people, including police and Levies personnel, were killed in an armed attack.

Kalat SSP Dostin Dashti reported that armed individuals were engaged in a confrontation with police forces throughout the night on the national highway and within the city.

The casualties included one police sub-inspector, four Levies personnel, and five civilians.

Dashti stated that after the gunfire, the attackers managed to escape. Efforts were ongoing to clear and secure the area, he added.

Police stepped up security in the area and enhanced checking of vehicles and motorists.

