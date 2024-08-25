Man kills two daughters-in-law, son-in-law over domestic issue

Crime Crime Man kills two daughters-in-law, son-in-law over domestic issue

The murderer has been arrested

Follow on Published On: Sun, 25 Aug 2024 05:38:33 PKT

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – A man murdered his two daughters-in-law and a son-in-law over a domestic issue, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Aysha, Ansa and Rizwan. Police have arrested the murderer. He used an iron road to take out his three relatives.

On information, police reached the crime scene and collected evidence and recorded statements from eyewitnesses. The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Gujrat DPO has said the killer of three persons has been arrested with the murder weapon.

He said initial investigation revealed that the man eliminated his three relatives over a domestic issue.