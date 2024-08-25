Two terrorists eliminated in Taunsa police operation

Crime Crime Two terrorists eliminated in Taunsa police operation

SHO, a cop injured in the encounter

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 25 Aug 2024 05:12:29 PKT

TAUNSA SHARIF (Dunya News) – Police on Saturday killed two terrorists who were planning to carry out terror activities in the City, Dunya News reported here.

An SHO and a policeman were also injured in an exchange of fire between police and terrorists, who used sophisticated weapons, a spokesman for Punjab police said.

The perpetrators used hand grenades and heavy guns in the shootouts, which injured two policemen and damaged a bulletproof police vehicle.

Police force retaliated in a befitting manner and took out two militants and recovered guns, grenades and bullets from the dead outlaws.

After the encounter, police ramped up security in the area and enhanced patrolling to avert any untoward incident.

The injured SHO and policeman were admitted to hospital. Police high-ups admired police to foil terrorists plan and said police force was determined to root out the menace of terrorism.