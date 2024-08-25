Cop abducted by robbers of Machka riverine area rescued

Crime Crime Cop abducted by robbers of Machka riverine area rescued

Ahmad Nawaz was among the cops who came under attack of bandits of Katcha area of Machka

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 25 Aug 2024 03:36:45 PKT

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) - A policeman abducted by hardened robbers of riverine area of Machka, a district of Rahim Yar Khan, has been rescued, Dunya News reported here on Saturday

Police personnel Ahmad Nawaz was abducted by the robbers of Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan a few days ago when a police van came under attack of the robbers lying ambush in nearby sugarcane fields.

Read More: 12 cops martyred as bandits attack with rockets in Rahim Yar Khan

In this audacious assault, 12 policemen embraced martyrdom and eight sustained injuries.

According to media reports, Ahmad Nawaz’s father also talked to his son and confirmed his rescue from the custody of the robbers.

The policeman’s father said his son was freed from the clutches of the outlaws after successful talks with the outlaws.