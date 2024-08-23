Police encounter: Main suspect in Balaj Tipu murder case killed

Shah was killed by firing of the accomplices, allege police

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The main suspect in the Balaj Tipu murder case, Ahsan Shah, was killed in an alleged police encounter.

CIA police say that the CIA team was taking the accused Ahsan Shah to Shadbagh for recovery when the companions of the accused opened fire.

The police further said that Shah was killed by the firing of the accomplices. It was also claimed that the CIA team narrowly escaped the attack. Injured Ahsan Shah was taken to the nearby hospital, but he could not survive.

On February 18, Amir Balaj Tipu, the son of Tipu Truckanwala, in the wedding ceremony of former DSP Akbar Iqbal Bala's son near Thokar Niaz Baig was killed.

Two persons were killed and three others injured in firing at the wedding party of the son of a former police officer.

One of the deceased was identified as Balaj Tipu, son of Tipu Truckanwala.

The other deceased, yet to be identified, is stated to be the shooter who targeted Balaj Tipu before being shot dead by his bodyguard.

The injured were admitted to Jinnah Hospital in a critical condition. The firing incident took place in a private housing scheme in the Chuhng area.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital where Tipu succumbed to his injuries.