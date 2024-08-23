Robber killed, eight arrested after 'shootouts' with police in Karachi

Crime Crime Robber killed, eight arrested after 'shootouts' with police in Karachi

Cash, valuables, weapons recovered

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 07:27:09 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A suspected robber was killed, two were injured and eight arrested after encounters with police in different areas of the City, Dunya news reported here on Thursday.

On Super Highway, an alleged bandit was killed and his two accomplices escaped during a ‘shootout’ with police.

In New Karachi area, police claimed to have arrested six robbers including a woman.

Police said the gang was involved in dozens of cases of robbery, and other heinous crimes in different areas of the City. Two motorcycles, arms and stolen valuables seized from them.

In Hyderabad, a policeman and a robber were injured in exchange of fire. During the encounter, a burglar managed to escape. Weapons and stolen valuables were recovered from the injured robber.

CITIZENS ROBBED OF VALUABLES

In Gujranwala, seven citizens were robbed of cash and valuables by the robbers, who barricaded a road to deprive the citizens of their valuables.

A video has circulated in which robbers could be seen plundering the passers-by on a road.

MINOR RECOVERED

Police have recovered a three-year old girl who was kidnapped in Cantt Malir area. Police found the girl in an under-construction house, and were hunting for her kidnappers.