Woman gunned down by former husband in Okara

Crime Crime Woman gunned down by former husband in Okara

Three robbers arrested in Kasur

Follow on Published On: Thu, 22 Aug 2024 06:26:52 PKT

OKARA (Dunya News) - A woman was shot dead by her former husband in a village of Renala Khurd, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

According to police, the man had divorced his wife, who was currently residing in the house of her parents. He reached there and after a brief altercation shot her dead and fled.

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the dead body to hospital.

THREE ROBBERS ARRESTED

Kasur police on information carried out an operation and nabbed three outlaws hiding in the suburbs of the city.

During the raid, police managed to track down three robbers with stolen goods and illegal arms. Further investigation was under way.

INJURED IN FIRING

A man was injured in an exchange of fire between two groups over a land dispute in Orangi Town. The injured was shifted to hospital. Police started investigation.

