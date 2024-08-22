Punjab Assembly junior security assistant shot dead in Wazirabad

Two assailants on a bike targeted him

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 06:43:37 PKT

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – Junior Security Assistant of Punjab Assembly was shot dead near Chenab River in Sadar police jurisdiction here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

Junior Security Assistant of Punjab Assembly Umair Tariq was gunned down by two identified assailants riding a bike.

The security assistant succumbed to his bullet wounds before being shifted to hospital.

The outlaws escaped after killing him. Having being informed police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area and started investigation after shifting the dead body to hospital for post-mortem.

Police said the deceased belonged to Gujrat, adding nothing could be said about the murder before the completion of a thorough investigation.

Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing assailants.

