Medical report of accused in Karachi's Karsaz Road accident surfaces

The accused has been declared 'confused'

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The City Court on Tuesday sent Natasha, accused of hitting and killing two people in a road accident in Karachi’s Karsaz Road, on a one-day physical remand.

Police requested Natasha’s remand for interrogation and appearance before the court.

According to a medical report, Dr Ghoni Laal, in charge of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Jinnah Hospital has declared the suspect confused.

“The accused is confused and unable to appear before the court or interrogation,” as per report.

Dr. Ghoni Laal informed that Natasha Danish was admitted in the hospital for a detailed medical examination.

The accused’s counsel also made the assertions that his client was a psychiatric patient and had been under treatment for her condition for five years.

A FIR was lodged by the deceased's brother against the woman driver that hit the bike ridden by man and his daughter, killing them on Monday.