Two robbers killed, as many injured in Karachi police 'encounters'

Two robbers killed, as many injured in Karachi police 'encounters'

Two abductees recovered

Published On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 07:34:16 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two suspected burglars were killed and two arrested after encounters with police in different areas of the City, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

In Shah Latif area, three robbers were plundering citizens in the area when police reached there the robbers opened fire at the police party.

Police retaliated and killed two robbers whereas their third accomplice ran away. Police claimed that the dead robbers were involved in dozens of cases of heinous crimes.

Arms and plundered valuables were seized from them. Further investigation was under way.

In New Karachi Industrial area, two robbers were injured and arrested after an encounter with police. Police had carried out an operation on information.

During the police action, the alleged robbers were injured after an exchange of fire with the police.

TWO ABDUCTEES RESCUED

In Katcha area of Shikarpur, police conducted a targeted operation and managed to rescue two persons kidnapped by robbers three months ago.

The persons recovered from the custody of the outlaws were identified as Zafar and Fayez. According to Shikarpur SSP, the operation was launched on intelligence information.

During the operation, the abductors fled after leaving the abductees in their hideouts. Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing outlaws.