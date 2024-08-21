Constable injured in Mardan police station attack

Police van, motorcycles were damaged in grenade attack

MARDAN (Dunya News) – A constable sustained injuries when unidentified assailants attacked Takht Bhai police station with grenades, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

The terrorists threw two hand grenades at the police station and wounded a policeman deployed at the station.

When police retaliated, the perpetrators escaped under the cover of darkness. A search operation was launched in the surrounding areas to track down the criminals.

A police vehicle, motorcycles and a gate of the police station were damaged in the attack.

After the incident, police high-ups reached the spot and ordered ramping up the security and early arrest of the criminals.