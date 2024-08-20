Man arrested for attempt to drown married daughter in Ravi

Crime Crime Man arrested for attempt to drown married daughter in Ravi

Girl told police her father wanted to kill her over her love marriage

Follow on Published On: Tue, 20 Aug 2024 04:05:27 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police have arrested two persons for an attempt to throw a married girl into Ravi River, Dunya News reported here on Monday night.

Dolphin policemen were on patrolling when they saw two persons, identified as Barkat Ali and Muhammad Amin, were planning to throw a girl, identified as Sania, into the river.

The law enforcer took action immediately and rescued the girl, who told them that her father Barkat Ali, and cousin Muhammad Amin, allegedly wanted to kill her because she married by her own choice.

Chung police were investigating the matter after taking the girl into custody. A case has been registered against the girl’s father and cousin.

