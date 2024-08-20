Three terrorists eliminated in DI Khan CTD operation

Explosives, weapons, ammunition seized

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Three terrorists were eliminated in a gunfight with the police of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other security personnel on Monday night in Daraban police jurisdiction of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), Dunya News reported.

The law enforcement agencies received information that three terrorists were plundering passengers after barricading a road near a bridge.

When the law enforcers scrambled to the site to engage the terrorists, they met fierce resistance from the perpetrators.

After an exchange of fire, the security personnel neutralised three terrorists and recovered explosives, sophisticated weapons and ammunition from them.

Their dead bodies were shifted to hospital for legal procedures. Further investigation was under way.

According to CTD, the identification of the outlaws was being ascertained.

Police and other security forces have ramped up security in the area and the process of clearing the vicinity continued.

