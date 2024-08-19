Robber killed, two arrested after 'encounters' with police in Karachi

Crime Crime Robber killed, two arrested after 'encounters' with police in Karachi

Weapons, cash, valuables seized

Follow on Published On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 06:03:26 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A suspected robber was killed and two others were arrested after an exchange of fire with police in different areas of the City, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

In Lyari, an alleged burglar was killed in an ‘encounter’ with police. On information, when police raided his hideout, he opened an indiscriminate firing.

Police retaliated and as a result of an exchange fire, the suspect was killed. Police claimed that the robber was a history-sheeter and wanted in dozens of cases of burglary.

Arms and looted valuables were seized from his possession.

In New Karachi area, an alleged robber was arrested after he sustained injuries in a shootout with police.

Yet in another incident, a bandit was arrested after an encounter with police. Weapons and valuables were recovered from him. Further investigation was under way.

MURDERER ARRESTED

Police claimed to have arrested a man who had gunned down a man at a petrol station on July 24 in Sachal police jurisdiction.

The accused identified as Tufail had killed one Zeeshan after a brief altercation.

DRUG PEDDLER HELD

Manawala police tracked down a drug peddler with drugs. Working on a tip-off, police arrested suspect Imran Ali. Further investigation was under way.