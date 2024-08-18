Murder mystery resolved as man turns out to be killer of father

Crime Crime Murder mystery resolved as man turns out to be killer of father

Further investigation under way

Follow on Published On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 05:08:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police have resolved a robbery-cum-murder case by arresting a youngster involved in the murder of his father and giving it the colour of burglary, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

According to Kahna police, deceased Nadeem and his son Shahzad were going by a car on Ring Road when suspect Shahzad allegedly gunned down his father and gave it a colour robbery.

When police started investigations, it turned out that Shahzad had taken Rs2.8 million from his father to invest in an online business and gave it to another person identified as Safdar.

His father was demanding the money back. Suspect Safdar instigated Shahzad to murder his father so that he could not demand the money, said SP Investigations Ayyaz Hussain in a press conference.

Accused Safdar was on the run and police were conducting raids to arrest him.

HELD FOR RAPE

A man who raped his stepdaughter for a year has been arrested in Chung area.

Police arrested Shahid for allegedly raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

According to the police, the accused had been raping the girl for a year.

The girl told her mother about the incident. Police on the complaint of her mother arrested the accused and registered a case. He was handed over to the gender cell.