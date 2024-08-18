Woman suffers miscarriage after being 'hit' during police raid

Relatives protest, block roads

FEROZEWALA (Dunya News) – Relatives of a woman, who suffered a miscarriage after a policeman during a raid allegedly tortured her, blocked Lahore Road in protest against Kot Abdul Malik police post and demanded a case against the policeman.

Victim Tyyaba Bibi was taken to hospital and an emergency operation was carried out to save the woman, but in this attempt she lost her baby.

According to doctors, the condition of Tyyaba Bibi was critical and efforts were being made to save her life.

Her relatives have alleged that police raided her house to arrest her relative Raza in a mobile phone theft case, and a policeman kicked in the stomach of the woman, due to which she suffered a miscarriage.

They alleged that the police concerned were not registering a case against those responsible for the torture of the woman.