Two hired assassins arrested in Dr Shahid's murder case

Man shot dead in Okara

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two alleged hired assassins who gunned down PTI leader Dr Shahid Siddique with the abetment of the deceased’s son, who paid them Rs10.60million for the crime.

According to Allama Iqbal Organised Crime Unit, the suspect identified as Shehryar was arrested with his accomplice who took money from deceased’s son Abdul Qayum for the murder.

Police have already arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of Dr Shahid Siddique and recovered a car used the assassination.

MURDER IN OKARA

A man was shot dead when two groups feuded over blowing a horn which turned bloody, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the dead body to hospital.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the arrest of the killers who were on the run after the incident.

