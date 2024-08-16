12 burglars arrested after 'encounters' with police in Karachi

Cash, arms, valuables seized

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Twelve burglars were arrested after ‘encounters’ with police in different areas of the City, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

In Jahanabad, four suspected robbers were arrested after a shootout with the police. In the encounter, two robbers were injured.

They were shifted to hospital. Police claimed the held burglars were involved in many heinous crimes. Cash, weapons, and a bike were seized from them.

In another incident in Lyari, four bandits including two women were arrested. They were identified as Fahad, Arslan, Zobia and Rubina. Cash and valuables were recovered from them.

In Chorangi area, citizens caught hold of two bandits and gave them a good thrashing. They were identified as Rafiq and Munir. They were handed over to police, who were investigating.

In Haroonabad, police arrested two robbers after they were injured in an ‘encounter.’ Cash and arms were seized from them further investigation was under way.

