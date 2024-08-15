Five suspects arrested for celebratory firing in parts of Karachi

Thu, 15 Aug 2024

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Wednesday arrested five suspects in connection with firing in different areas of the City which claimed the life of a child and injured 95, Dunya News reported.

Police arrested the suspects from Sarjani Town, Momin Abad, Pakistan Market and Gulshan-e-Mamar. A case has been registered against them.

Five pistols, bullets and other ammunitions were seized from them. Further investigation was under way.

A child was killed and 95 people suffered injuries by aerial firing on the occasion of Independence Day in different parts of the City on Tuesday night.

The aerial firing incidents also took place in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, Sharifabad, Lyari, Pak Colony and Akhtar Colony. The injured included women and children.

FOUR ROBBERS ARRESTED

Police claimed to have arrested four bandits after ‘encounters’ with them in different parts of the City.

Two bandits sustained injuries in an exchange of fire with law enforcers in Sher Shah. Later, police arrested them with illegal weapons and looted valuables. They were identified as Amir and Israr.

In the second incident Sarjani Town, two alleged robbers were arrested after they were injured in an encounter with the police. They were identified as Waris and Iqbal.