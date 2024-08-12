Panjgur DC shot dead in firing incident near Mastung

Updated On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 23:49:10 PKT

MASTUNG (Dunya News) - Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch was shot dead by the firing of some unknown assailants on Monday.

The tragic incident took place in Khad Koocha area of Mastung when the vehicle of deputy commissioner was targeted by the unknown assailants.

The deputy commissioner succumbed to the wounds during his treatment in the hospital.

The chairman of Panjgur’s district council Abdul Malik Baloch also got injured in the incident. He is under treatment in the hospital, said the sources.

Abdul Malik Baloch is brother of MPA Rehmat Saleh Baloch.

The authorities are investigating the incident while a search operation is also underway to arrest the suspects.