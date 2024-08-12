Land dispute claims seven lives in Sukkur Katcha area

Crime Crime Land dispute claims seven lives in Sukkur Katcha area

Three brothers were among the dead

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 01:51:16 PKT

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - A land dispute between two groups claimed seven lives – three of them were brothers –in Bagargi police jurisdiction here on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

Having being informed, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the dead to hospital.

According to police sources, the brawl took place in Katcha area of Bagargi where two rival groups of Attrani tribe exchanged fire using sophisticated weapons.

Police have stepped up the security in the area and launched a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing outlaws.

The incident sparked panic in the vicinity. Six people of a group were killed in the firing.

