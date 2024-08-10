CTD arrests two terrorists in Larkana

Terrorists planned to bomb main event on Independence Day

Published On: Sat, 10 Aug 2024 16:59:00 PKT

Larkana: (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Larkana arrested two terrorists of the banned outfits as secret agencies shared information.

According to a CTD official Syed Asghar Shah, the arrested terrorists have been identified as Jameel Sheikh and Salahuddin Jatoi.

The DSP CTD Larkana said that the arrested terrorists had planned to bomb the main event on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to DSP CTD recovery, 6 detonators, one hand grenade, 350 grams of explosives, safety fuse, wire and nut bolt, and black powder were recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorists.

DSP CTD says that the arrested terrorists were also given 15 days of training in the Kandahar region of Afghanistan, and 4 cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists.