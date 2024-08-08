Dr Shahid's murder: Police inch closer to all main suspects

A TV actor, his father, uncle are hired assassins in the case

Thu, 08 Aug 2024 06:34:47 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police on Wednesday claimed to have found the clue about all the suspects complicit in the murder of PTI leader Dr Shahid, besides arresting three more persons in connection with the assassination of the doctor, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

According to police, the hired assassins are close relatives and history-sheeters. The main accused, Shehryar, is a TV actor and arranged dance parties for the deceased’s son Abdul Qayum, who is in police custody.

Accused Shehryar, his father and uncle murdered Dr Shahid after taking money from deceased’s son Abdul Qayum.

The suspects belonged to Vehari and they came to Lahore by a car bearing a fake number plate, which they replaced with original one while leaving the City after committing their crime.