ACE apprehends ASI, moharar for taking bribe in Lahore

Crime Crime ACE apprehends ASI, moharar for taking bribe in Lahore

The action was taken on a citizen’s complaint

Follow on Published On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 07:39:21 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab has arrested two policemen for taking bribe from a citizen, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

Taking action on the complaint of citizen Muhammad Adnan, who alleged that ASI Fayez and moharar Shaukat of Mughalpura police took Rs950,000 bribe from him.

Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested the policemen after registering a case against them.

A spokesman for Anti-Corruption Establishment said the ACE took the action promptly and arrested the accused red-handed taking the gratification.

He said further investigation was under way, adding the grieved party will be ensured justice by providing him the money he gave to the accused.

He said Anti-Corruption Establishment is determined to eliminate the menace of corruption from society, urging citizens to help the department in this regard.

