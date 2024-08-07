In-focus

Policeman held for smuggling drugs across border thru drone

Policeman held for smuggling drugs across border thru drone

Crime

Contrabands, drone seized

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A police constable has been arrested for smuggling drugs across the border with the help of a drone, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ahsan Ali. He is deputed at Punjab Constabulary Abbas Lines.

Police have seized a drone and drugs from his possession. Law-enforcers arrested him when he was preparing packets of drugs to supply to the areas across the border by using a drone.

Batapur police were investigation if the cop was the part of a drug cartel. A case has been registered against the policeman.

 

Related Topics
Crime



Related News