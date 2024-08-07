Policeman held for smuggling drugs across border thru drone

Contrabands, drone seized

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A police constable has been arrested for smuggling drugs across the border with the help of a drone, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ahsan Ali. He is deputed at Punjab Constabulary Abbas Lines.

Police have seized a drone and drugs from his possession. Law-enforcers arrested him when he was preparing packets of drugs to supply to the areas across the border by using a drone.

Batapur police were investigation if the cop was the part of a drug cartel. A case has been registered against the policeman.