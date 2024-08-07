ASI killed as robbers open fire on police during raid in Lahore

Further investigation was under way

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An ASI embraced martyrdom when robbers opened fire on police during a raid carried out to arrest the outlaws in Sunder area, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

The martyred policeman was identified as Nazir. He sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

On information about the presence of the robbers in the area, police raided the hideout of the outlaws, who on seeing the police approaching them started firing.

As a result of the firing, an ASI was killed. Police high-ups scrambled to the crime scene and started investigation.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing bandits.

