Legal Aid Committees formed in all Punjab jails to help needy prisoners

The step taken on CM’s instructions

LAHORE (Web Desk) - On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz the, the Punjab Home Department has taken an initiative to help the needy prisoners.

Free legal aid has been provided to needy and poor prisoners in jails across Punjab.

A spokesman for Punjab Home Department confirmed that Free Legal Aid Committees have been established in all 43 jails of Punjab.

The committees have been formed in collaboration with the Punjab Bar Council and District Bar Associations. Poor prisoners will have to apply to their respective superintendent of jails who will be coordinating with the lawyer concerned for legal assistance.

A total of 447 lawyers have been included in the committees. Around 45 lawyers in Lahore Division, 90 in Gujranwala Division and 70 lawyers in Rawalpindi Division have been included in Free Legal Aid Committees.

Similarly, 47 lawyers in Faisalabad division, 45 in Multan division and 24 lawyers in Sargodha division are included in the committees.

Around 55 lawyers in Bahawalpur division, 55 in Sahiwal division and 16 lawyers in DG Khan have been included in the committees.