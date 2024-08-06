Girl among two arrested for plundering cash from pharmacies

They were involved in several incidents of robbery and snatching

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two suspects, including a girl, in connection with plundering cash and other valuables from pharmacies and hotels in different areas of the City, Dunya News reported.

The duo was involved in dozens of incidents of robbery. They plundered cash and valuables from pharmacies in Faisal Town, Nishtar Town and Liaquat Town.

A few days ago their two accomplices were killed in the firing of their own accomplices, police claimed.

The suspects had snatched a motorcycle from a man at gunpoint on Lytton Road. The gang was active in the City. Weapons, a motorcycle, cash and other valuables were seized from the suspects. Further investigation was under way.

CCTV footages of the suspects have gone viral in which a man and a girl could be seen entering medical stores and collecting cash from there.

