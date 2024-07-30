Robbers plunder valuables, cash from women on motorway

Bandits held family hostage at gunpoint

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Robbers plundered valuables, jewellery and cash from a family going by a car on a motorway here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

The robbers intercepted a car on a road and snatched jewellery from women sitting in the vehicle and fled under the cover of darkness.

The bandits held the women hostage for some time and later ran away after snatching gold ornaments, cash and other valuables.

On receiving information, the police scrambled to the crime scene and started investigation after registering a case against the robbers.

Police have intensified security on motorway and held a general hold-up in an attempt to reach out the fleeing outlaws.

Law-enforcers are taking help of surveillance cameras and recording statements from eyewitnesses to arrest the robbers.