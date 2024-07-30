Two terrorists of banned outfit nabbed in CTD operation

Arms, explosives seized

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have tracked down two terrorists after an exchange of fire with them in Kotri Site area, Dunya News reported.

Having being informed about the presence of three terrorists, a CTD police team carried out an operation and engaged the militants effectively.

In the encounter, two terrorists sustained bullet wounds and were arrested whereas their third accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

In the operation, CTD SHO Asif Hayat escaped unhurt as he received two bullets in his bullet-proof jacket.

Arms and explosives were seized from the arrested terrorists. Preliminary investigation revealed that the terrorists belonged to a proscribed organisation.

The terrorists were shifted to unknown location for interrogation. Security has been stepped up in the area and manhunt launched for the arrest of the fleeing militant.