Gujranwala theatre firing footage goes viral
Crime
Shooter could be seen murdering a man
GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Police have registered a case against a shooter who two days ago opened fire in a theatre and killed a man, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.
The CCTV footage of the incident went viral showing a man doing firing in the air and then targeting his rival who was later identified as Wasif.
The deceased was the brother of Gujranwala PML-N social media head Amir Sohail Butt.
The killer after the incident escaped. Police were investigating and trying to arrest the murderer.
The firing created panic in the theatre. The theatre-goers could be seen running in a helter-skelter manner during the firing for their lives.