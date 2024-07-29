Industrialist who was kidnapped from Karachi reaches home in Lahore

Zulfiqar Ahmad was kidnapped on July 23

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An industrialist who was kidnapped on July 23 from Karachi reached home in Lahore on Sunday, DIG South Assad Raza said.

Zulfiqar Ahmad was kidnapped from Mari Road, Karachi. Kalri police had registered a case against his unidentified abductors on July 26.

The DIG said police contacted his family who confirmed that Zulfiqar Ahmad reached home in Lahore.

The industrialist’s lawyer Mian Ali Ashafq said Zulfiqar Ahmad reached home, adding no ransom money was paid to the kidnappers for his release.

He said the two factory employees of Zulfiqar Ahmad were still missing and their whereabouts could not be known.

He said he will reveal detail pertaining to abduction and recovery of the industrialist after a meeting with him.

