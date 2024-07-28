Depalpur: Unknown assailants kill young man by slashing his throat

Efforts are underway to arrest the culprits

DEPALPUR (Dunya News) - In Depalpur, unidentified assailants fatally attacked a young man by slashing his throat with a sharp weapon.

The incident occurred in the Gulzar Colony area of Depalpur. The victim has been identified as Farooq Ahmed.

After the murder, the perpetrators abandoned the body near the victim's home.

Upon receiving the report, a heavy contingent from the City Police arrived at the scene.

Police collected evidence from the location and discovered that the victim had also suffered multiple stab wounds to his head and body.

The police have taken the body into custody and transferred it to the THQ hospital for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, DPO Tariq Aziz Sindhu has taken notice of the horrific murder and has directed the police to expedite the arrest of the culprits.

